Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

PLNT stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $54,854,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

