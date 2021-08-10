Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

ITRI opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,028 shares of company stock worth $582,072 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.