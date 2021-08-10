Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Issued By Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

AMC stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

