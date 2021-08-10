Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $120.91 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.