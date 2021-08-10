Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By Wedbush

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NYSE SEAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.