Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.02 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

