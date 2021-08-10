Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increased by Analyst

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Great Ajax in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AJX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

AJX opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.