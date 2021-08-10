Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Lowered by Desjardins

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBI Group in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBG. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

IBI Group stock opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$358.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.30.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

