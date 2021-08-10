Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Reduced by Analyst

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Infinera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Infinera by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

