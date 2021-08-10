Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Decreased by Barrington Research

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ModivCare in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.53. ModivCare has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $184.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,957,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

