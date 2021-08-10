Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.61 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.