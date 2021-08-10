Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.