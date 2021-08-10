Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE PRN opened at C$19.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.80. The company has a market cap of C$404.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$16.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.73.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

