Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Lifted by Analyst

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.