Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Issued By KeyCorp

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

IVC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

