Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Raised by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.12.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

