QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
