QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

