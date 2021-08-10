Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

