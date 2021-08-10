Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.76

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.76 and last traded at $148.45, with a volume of 4614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

