Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

