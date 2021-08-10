Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

