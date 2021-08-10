Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $84.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.