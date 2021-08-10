Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 4,612 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

