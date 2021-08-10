Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $234,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

