Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,025 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 341,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

