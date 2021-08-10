Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

CRWD stock opened at $263.56 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of -366.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

