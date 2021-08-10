RDA Financial Network Buys 795 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

