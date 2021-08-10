RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,229,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66.

