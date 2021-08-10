RDA Financial Network Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $464.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

