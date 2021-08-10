RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.05% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

