Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 163,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,129. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

