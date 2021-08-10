ReapChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $460,308.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $460,308.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

