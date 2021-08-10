Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $122.13

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.13, but opened at $106.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 6,738 shares changing hands.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

