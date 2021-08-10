Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Krones was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/3/2021 – Krones was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/3/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/23/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/21/2021 – Krones was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/15/2021 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/15/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Krones was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/15/2021 – Krones was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Krones was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Metzler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KRN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.15 ($101.35). 16,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones AG has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €87.45 ($102.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €79.77.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

