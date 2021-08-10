Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 23,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

