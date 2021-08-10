Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS (TU)

TELUS (NYSE: TU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Expanded service offerings, superior asset mix and accelerated broadband network investment program backed by a robust operating momentum favored the company’s quarterly results. TELUS PureFibre network covered nearly 2.6 million premises at the end of second-quarter 2021. Growing subscriber base and higher demand for premium bundled services with an augmented Canadian market footprint are likely to boost its near-term revenues. However, intense competition from regional carriers is a major concern. Escalated capital expenditures in the wireline segment results in large outflow of funds, leading to soft margins. High infrastructure investments, along with a huge debt load, are worrisome.”

7/16/2021 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,238. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

