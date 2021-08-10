Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/20/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

7/19/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates are stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Vertex has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

6/30/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $358.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,868. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

