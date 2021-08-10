RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

