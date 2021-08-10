Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.67.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.