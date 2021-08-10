Refined Wealth Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

