Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

