Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARK stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 966,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

