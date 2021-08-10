Renasant Bank Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

