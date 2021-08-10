Renasant Bank Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

VZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

