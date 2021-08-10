Renasant Bank Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.