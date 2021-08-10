Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

RPAY stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,689. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

