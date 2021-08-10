Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 0.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

