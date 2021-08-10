Request Trading Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Request has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $80.29 million and $2.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00857613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00108269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041843 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.