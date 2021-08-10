Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

BOOT opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock worth $10,473,530. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

