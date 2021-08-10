Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Switch, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Switch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after buying an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 36.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

